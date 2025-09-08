aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) One Day Volume Hits $29.15 Million

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One aixbt by Virtuals token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aixbt by Virtuals has a market cap of $95.53 million and $29.15 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,980.16 or 0.99974025 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110,556.32 or 0.99594305 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00350629 BTC.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Profile

aixbt by Virtuals launched on November 2nd, 2024. aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official message board is aixbt.substack.com. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is aixbt.tech. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915 with 977,056,954.19229475 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt is 0.11094613 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $34,115,285.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aixbt.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aixbt by Virtuals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aixbt by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

