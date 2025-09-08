IAGON One Day Trading Volume Tops $381.33 Thousand (IAG)

IAGON (IAG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One IAGON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IAGON has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. IAGON has a total market cap of $52.66 million and approximately $381.33 thousand worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IAGON Token Profile

IAGON’s genesis date was July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com. IAGON’s official message board is blog.iagon.com. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.13810196 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $232,010.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IAGON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IAGON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

