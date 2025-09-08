CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.07. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

