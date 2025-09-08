ZORA (ZORA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $274.89 Million

ZORA (ZORA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. ZORA has a market capitalization of $274.89 million and $48.03 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZORA has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One ZORA token can now be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111,980.16 or 0.99974025 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110,556.32 or 0.99594305 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00350629 BTC.

ZORA Profile

ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. ZORA’s official website is zora.co. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora.

Buying and Selling ZORA

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,252,717,319.25179579 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.07581325 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $43,434,142.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

