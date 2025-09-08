Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 81,200 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Generac by 36.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 3.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 290,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Generac and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $181.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

