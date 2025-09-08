Guardian Partners Inc. Takes $869,000 Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF $COMB

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,257,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of COMB stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

