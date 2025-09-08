Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 128,030 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3,164.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $120.37 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

