UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 7,136 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,276 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,590,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,718,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,427,000 after purchasing an additional 137,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2%

KIM stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

