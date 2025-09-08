Guardian Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Guardian Partners Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $69,602,000. Talon Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,463.7% during the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 628,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,445 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.