Guardian Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Guardian Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,780,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,848,000 after acquiring an additional 266,732 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2,729.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

