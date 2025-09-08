Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 35 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $211,824,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $314.30 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.35.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

