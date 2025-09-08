Guardian Partners Inc. Has $13.90 Million Position in Fortis $FTS

Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up approximately 1.4% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guardian Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Fortis worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,265,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,227,000 after purchasing an additional 542,749 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fortis by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,192,000 after buying an additional 604,615 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,068,000 after acquiring an additional 612,395 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,922,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,531 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4448 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

