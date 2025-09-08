Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12,082.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,061 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Toast were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 656,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Toast by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 1,555.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 889,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,863,234.03. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,033.92. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,686 over the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

