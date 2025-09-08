Redwood Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $50.23 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,040.04. The trade was a 28.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKWD. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

