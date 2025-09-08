Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 909,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 297,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,715 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $944,875.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,739.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $218,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,780.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,414. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

