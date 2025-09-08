Caxton Associates LLP Invests $14.27 Million in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 153,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,265,000. Amedisys accounts for 0.5% of Caxton Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,259,000 after buying an additional 55,264 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $101.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.67.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $621.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

