Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAP opened at $18.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

