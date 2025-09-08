Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $400.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.88 and a 200 day moving average of $335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.29.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,632,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,710. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $10,385,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

