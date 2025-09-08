Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,615 shares of company stock worth $6,450,988 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $247.07 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

