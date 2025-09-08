MEG Energy Corp. (MEGEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on October 15th

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0796 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a 9.7% increase from MEG Energy’s previous dividend of $0.07.

MEG Energy Stock Down 1.7%

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

