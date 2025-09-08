Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6896 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 648.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a 12.9% increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.61.
Absa Group Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $20.63 on Monday. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.
About Absa Group
