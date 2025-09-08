Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (CMTOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.4481 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1,645.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a 1,496.8% increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Cementos Argos Price Performance
Shares of OTC CMTOY opened at $12.74 on Monday. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
