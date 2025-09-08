Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (CMTOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.4481 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1,645.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a 1,496.8% increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

Shares of OTC CMTOY opened at $12.74 on Monday. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

Cementos Argos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.