Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.246 per share on Sunday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.88.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.