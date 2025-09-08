V.F. Corporation (VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 18th

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.
V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect V.F. to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
V.F. Price Performance
VFC stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. V.F. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -115.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,442,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,454,000 after buying an additional 808,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in V.F. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in V.F. by 21.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. by 104.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 61.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 481,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 182,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.
About V.F.
VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.
