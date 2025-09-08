V.F. Corporation (VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 18th

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect V.F. to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. V.F. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -115.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,442,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,454,000 after buying an additional 808,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in V.F. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in V.F. by 21.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. by 104.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 61.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 481,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 182,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.