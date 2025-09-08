South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, adecreaseof42.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Down 0.1%

South Atlantic Bancshares stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

