Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on September 25th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $71.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12. Victory Capital has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

