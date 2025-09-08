CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

CLEAR Secure has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CLEAR Secure to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. CLEAR Secure has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 201,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,190. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,972.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,256. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243 in the last 90 days. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after buying an additional 1,422,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,027,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,051,000 after buying an additional 805,795 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,687,000 after purchasing an additional 497,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 430,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

