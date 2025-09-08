Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Decreases By 42.9%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,400 shares, adeclineof42.9% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $126.91 million during the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.