iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Short Interest Update

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,960,000 shares, agrowthof71.9% from the July 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,414,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Aurelius Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 92,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Development LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0%

REET opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

