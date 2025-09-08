Guided Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 71.4% in August

Guided Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, agrowthof71.4% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Guided Therapeutics Price Performance

Guided Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.32. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

