Hamilton Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

