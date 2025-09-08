Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF $DFND Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 37.69% of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000.

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BATS:DFND opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.55. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $47.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are likely to increase dividends, while shorting those that are unlikely to do so. At rebalance, the fund is 75% long, 25% short.

