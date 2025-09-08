Caxton Associates LLP Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,545,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,214,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.7% of Caxton Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:BAC opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

