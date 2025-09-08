Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 25,055 Lennar Corporation $LEN

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,055 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 179.8% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $141.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.91. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

