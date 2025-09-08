First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,066 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 236,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.42 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

