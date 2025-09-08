Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,812 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLYG stock opened at $94.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.