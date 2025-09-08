Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,754 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

