Sciencast Management LP Buys 4,636 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 231.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.34 and a 200 day moving average of $457.69. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.