Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 205,494 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,494 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $37,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after buying an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,693,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,284,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after buying an additional 1,055,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,262,000 after buying an additional 1,008,462 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDW opened at $41.93 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

