Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.15 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2%

SPEM opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

