Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,052,000 after acquiring an additional 873,869 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,849 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,672,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,427,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,379,000 after acquiring an additional 430,787 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 874,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.