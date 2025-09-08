Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Trading Down 1.3%

WRB opened at $71.96 on Monday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

