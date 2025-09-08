Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $81.06 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

