Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $7.27 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,449 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,944 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 86,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 281,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 16.2%

Shares of EFG opened at $111.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

