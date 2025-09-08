Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 552 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Glj Research decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.11 to $19.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and twelve have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.48.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

