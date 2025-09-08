Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $71.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

