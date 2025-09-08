Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 29,123 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,123 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
