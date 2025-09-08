Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 29,123 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,123 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.