Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $201.59 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

