Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 235 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after acquiring an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,165,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,474,000 after acquiring an additional 108,055 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.1%

CARR stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.