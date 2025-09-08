26,139 Shares in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,139 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,280.90. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $925,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 283,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,879,438.80. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,775. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $118.75 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

